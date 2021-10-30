Petroleum prices to remain unchanged: Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP): As per directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the prices of various petroleum products will remain unchanged for next fortnight to provide relief to the masses, Finance Ministry said Saturday.

In a statement issued here, the ministry said, If there would be any price differential then government would bear the burden and compensate Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Refineries.

This decision has been taken in public interest, the statement said adding the government was fully committed to provide maximum relief to the masses.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has been advised to maintain uninterrupted supply, the statement added.