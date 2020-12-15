Petrol prices increase Rs.3 to Rs103.69 per liter

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): The government on Tuesday decided to increase the prices of MS Petrol by Rs. 3 per liter, from Rs.100.69 to Rs.103.69 per liter.

The new prices would be effective from Wednesday, December 16, 2020, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

The prices of High Speed Diesel have also been increased from Rs105.43 per liter to Rs.108.44 per liter, an increase of Rs.3 while the prices of Light Diesel Oil have been increased from Rs62.86 to 67.86, an increase of Rs.5 per liter.

Likewise, the prices of Kerosene oil have been increased from Rs65.29 per liter to Rs.70.29 per liter, an increase of Rs.5 per liter.