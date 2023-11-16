Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves reach at $ 12.53 billion

KARACHI, Nov 16 (APP): The total liquid foreign reserves of the country on Thursday stood at US$ 12,535.5 million while the central bank held the reserves of $ 7,396.7 million.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here informed that SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 115 million to $ 7,396.7 million due to debt repayments during the week ended on November 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,138.8 million, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ending on November 3, 2023, were US$ 12,614.2 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 7,511.5 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,102.7 million.