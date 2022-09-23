Pakistan’s earns $199 million from IT services’ export during July 2022

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):Pakistan earned US $199.100 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first month of current fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows growth of 1.58 percent as compared with US $ 195.996 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of last fiscal year 2021-22, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the month under review, the computer services grew by 5.77 percent as it surged from US $150.456 million last year to US $159.140 million during July 2022.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed a decrease of 27.40 percent, from US $0.219 million to US $0.159 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services however increased by 8.77 percent, from US $53.830 million to US $58.551 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services declined by 95.68 percent from US $0.162 million to US $0.007 million whereas the export and imports of computer software services witnessed an increase of 31.41 percent, from $35.039 million to $46.044 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services dipped by 11.15 percent from US $61.206 million to US $54.379 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the month under review also decreased by 6.45 percent by going down from US $0.310 million to US $0.290 million.

Among the information services, the exports of information related services decreased by 2.39 percent, from US $0.209 million to US $0.204 million whereas the exports of other information services dipped by 14.85 percent, from US $0.101 million to US $0.86 million.

The export of telecommunication services also decreased by 12.29 percent as these went down from US $45.230 million to US $39.670 million, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centres services increased by 23.90 percent during the month as its exports increased from US $11.954 million to US $14.811 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 25.29 percent, from US $33.276 million to US $24.859 million during this year, the PBS data revealed.