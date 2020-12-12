Pakistan, Mango's export increases by $104 million in 2019-20: MOC

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP): The Ministry of Commerce on Saturday informed that the export of local Mango increased from $ 104 million in 2019-20 from $78 million in the previous year 2018-19.

The main markets for Pakistan’s export are United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Afghanistan, Oman and Saudi Arabia, said a press release issued by ministry of Commerce here.

The Ministry of Commerce hosted a consultative session on the issues pertaining to exports of Mango on today, via video-link.

The session was attended by Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood.

Razak Dawood advised the TDAP to double its efforts for marketing Pakistani mangoes abroad.

Both public and private sector were represented.

The participants included Chairman of Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) Waheed Ahmad, farmers, and exporters of mangoes.

The officials of the Ministry of Commerce (MOC), Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR), and Department of Plant Protection (DPP) were also present.

After a brief presentation by the Agro Wing of Commerce Division, the participants noted with appreciation that Mangoes export is maintaining a positive trajectory and Pakistani Mangoes are now getting better prices as compared to previous years.

The meeting also discussed in detail all bottlenecks being faced by growers and exporters of Mangoes.

The main issues identified were meeting the compliance requirements, high freight charges, lack of cold storage facilities at the airports and insufficient water/vapour treatment facilities.

After extensive discussions, it was agreed that the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will examine all the legal issues for operationalizing the already-imported Vapour Heat Treatment Plant, presently lying at the Expo Centre Karachi.

It was also agreed that the MOC will focus on exploring new markets and obtain tariff concessions for export of Mangoes.

It was agreed that efforts will be made to establish cold storage areas on airport and shipping ports. It was also agreed that the Ministry of Aviation and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will be approached for reserving a dedicated area for mango consignments.

The CAA will also be approached to install bigger scanners for scanning the consignments instead of loading and unloading of small crates.

It was also agreed that that establishment of a Mango Development Council will be explored which will have representation from all stakeholders, including farmers, traders, cool chains representatives, research institutes, etc.