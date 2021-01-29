ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Pakistan and Kuwait discussed possible investments in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects in the country by Kuwait at the Third Round of Bilateral Political Consultations held during the four-day visit of Kuwait’s Assistant Foreign Minister of Asian Affairs Ambassador Ali Suleiman Al-Saeed, concluded on Friday.

The visit took place in the backdrop of the meeting of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi with his Kuwaiti counterpart on the sidelines of the 47th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger, in November 2020.

The assistant foreign minister held the Third Round of Bilateral Political Consultations co-chaired by Ambassador Khalid H Memon, Special Secretary (Middle East) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The political consultations centered on reviewing the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, collaboration on issues of mutual interest at regional and international forums, and possibilities for enhanced collaboration in other fields including food security, agriculture, poultry, livestock, tourism and oil exploration.

In addition to his call on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Kuwaiti assistant foreign minister also met the interior minister, special assistant to the prime minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Board of Investment (BoI) chairman, and economic affairs ministry secretary.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood hosted a working luncheon for the Kuwaiti delegation.

Pakistan and Kuwait have a long-standing fraternal relationship, marked by warmth between the leadership and abiding ties between the two peoples, rooted in shared faith, culture and traditions.

President Dr Arif Alvi visited Kuwait in October 2020 to offer condolences on the sad demise of Late Emir of Kuwait. Earlier, the foreign minister had visited Kuwait in May 2019. Pakistan’s brotherly cooperation with Kuwait was further solidified as the two countries cooperated intensively in health sector and food security in the wake of the global pandemic.

Kuwait is an important country of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The leadership of Kuwait played a pivotal role in facilitating the resolution of outstanding differences among the brotherly countries of the GCC through diplomatic means – a role appreciated by Pakistan as well as the wider international community.