Pakistan, IMF discuss way forward for economic reforms

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Monday discussed the way forward for vital economic reforms and external financing needed to build a better future for the people of Pakistan.

The discussion was made in a virtual meeting between IMF Managing Director (MD), Kristalina Georgieva and Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Hammad Azhar and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir.

In a tweet, the managing director IMF said it was great to speak with Hammad Azhar and Dr Reza Baqir. She commended Pakistan’s response to the health and economic crisis.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance, Hammad Azhad while terming the discussion as fruitful said he had a productive virtual meeting with IMF MD on state of Pakistan’s economy and implementation of reforms.

He expressed gratitude for her on acknowledging the positive economic indicators and the need to keep the welfare of people of Pakistan as the focus of all policy endeavours of the country.

