Pakistan, Egypt agree to work for establishing joint Business Council

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Pakistan and Egypt here on Tuesday agreed to work on the idea of establishing a Pakistan-Egypt Business Council and forging closer collaboration between the ministries of finance of both the countries.

The agreement was made during a call on meeting of Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Tarek Mohamed Dahroug with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin here at the Finance Division on Tuesday.

They also explored the possibility of enhancing bilateral trade, with initial focus on rice and cotton, in consultation with relevant stakeholders, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interests and agreed that the level of bilateral trade was not satisfactory and there was a need to work together to enhance it substantially.

While extending a warm welcome to the ambassador, the Finance Minister stated that Pakistan and Egypt enjoyed brotherly relations and expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen economic and business cooperation between the two countries.

The minister further stated that Pakistan’s close relationship with the Arab World warrants higher trade levels.

He requested the ambassador to convey his best wishes to the Egyptian Finance Minister and to convey his sentiments that both countries should work together on economic front for mutual progress and prosperity.

The ambassador thanked the minister and expressed firm commitment for making measured progress for further strengthening business and economic linkages between the two countries.