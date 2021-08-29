Pakistan earns US $2123 million from IT services’ export during FY 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Pakistan earned US $2123.035 million by providing different information technology (IT) services in various countries during the fiscal year 2020-21.

This shows growth of 47.44 percent when compared to US $1439.970 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the computer services grew by 50.32 percent as it surged from US $1108.690 million last fiscal year to US $1666.615 million during July-June (2020-21).

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed increase of 35.50 percent, from US $408.974 million to US $554.180 million while the export and import of computer software related services also rose by 30.88 percent, from US $318.937 million to US $417.415 million.

The exports of hardware consultancy services decreased by 71.84 percent from, US $1.957 million to US $0.551 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services also decline by 56.19 percent from $1.511 million to $0.662 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services rose by 83.88 percent from US$ 377.311 million to US $ 693.807 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 56.47 percent by going up from US $ 2.550 million to US $3.990 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 69.41 percent, from US $ 1.360 million to US $ 2.304 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 41.68 percent, from US $ 1.190 million to US $ 1.686 million.

The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 37.63 percent as these went up from US $328.730 million to 452.430 million during the fiscal year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 22.10 percent during the period as its exports increased from US $ 125.964 million to US $153.806 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 47.28 percent, from US $202.766 million to US $298.624 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.