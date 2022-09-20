Pak-China JWG agreed to establish embryos laboratory for animals

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP): China-Pakistan Joint Working Group (JWG) on Agriculture here Tuesday agreed for establishing a laboratory to develop embryos of elite animals, besides setting up chilies farm to under first batch of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects to boost agricultural sector.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R), and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) of the People’s Republic of China jointly organized 3rd meeting of China-Pakistan Joint Working Group (JWG) on Agriculture.

The meeting discussed and reviewed areas to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture and livestock sectors between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed progress of several investment initiatives by Chinese companies as Royal Group of China has established a laboratory in Lahore to develop buffalo embryos of elite animals. The company also plans to set up a buffalo dairy farm of 8,000 heads.

Dr Akmal Siddiq, Technical Advisor MNFS&R, while welcoming the initiative said that the project will significantly improve buffalo breeds and milk production both in Pakistan and China.

Sichuan Litong Limited and China Machinery and Engineering Corporation have started chili contract-farming in Punjab and Sindh on 400 hectares as company is providing local farmers technology and training to grow high-quality chilis.

It has planned to expand this operation on 10,000 hectares and to also establish a chili processing plant.

Dr. Waseem ul Hassan, Food Security Commissioner at MNFS&R said that Pakistan is a net-importer of chili and this initiative will help in producing import-substitution and genetic improvement of chili in the local climate.

“Pakistan has tremendous potential to export horticultural products and looks forward to exploring export potential of these products in the Chinese market, said Dr Akmal Siddiq, Technical Advisor MNFS&R.

These two investment initiatives, among others, are in the first batch of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects to boost agricultural trade and expand economic activities between the two countries.

China Animal Husbandry Industry Company is also planning a livestock vaccine production plant in Gwadar which will produce vaccines to prevent animal diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease, where as.

Shandong Rainbow Agriculture Polytron Technologies is planning to set up laboratories for potato seed culture and oilseed development.

The other company Zhengbang Limited has signed an MOU with Fauji Fertilizer Corporation to jointly establish plants to produce pesticides and cattle and poultry feed in the Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone in Faisalabad under the said framework.

Both sides appreciated and expressed satisfaction on the progress in business-to-business initiatives.

In the government-to-government cooperation framework, China will provide technical assistance to establish Centre for Sustainable Management of Plant Pests and Diseases in Karachi. Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences will strengthen technology cooperation with Pakistan counterparts to enhance the capacity of prevention and control of pests and diseases.

China will also help Pakistan in capacity building for cotton-seed technology. Both countries will soon sign an MOU on Strengthening Cooperation on Animal Disease Control. Scientists from both countries will jointly work to enhance prevention and control of pests and diseases.

Both sides agreed to promote transfer of technology and strengthen capacity of the concerned institutions in Pakistan.

Syed Khalid Gardezi, Additional Secretary MNFS&R said that the Joint Working Group is an effective platform for cooperation and trade between Pakistan and China, through which both countries can collaborate in capacity-building, infrastructure development, and transfer of technology.

NI Hongxing said that China looks forward to further strengthen partnership with Pakistan in agriculture.

He hoped that by the next Joint Working Group meeting, in second half of 2023, a meaningful progress will be achieved to expand agricultural trade and deepen

scientific ties between two countries.