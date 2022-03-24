No injustice to be tolerated against any tax payers: FTO

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr Asif Mahmood Jah Thursday categorically announced that “no injustice will be tolerated at any cost against any tax payer “ across the country. The FTO always attached great importance to business community especially all tax payers and fully committed by law to address the genuine grievances being confronted by them due any mal-administration by any functionaries of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) or inland revenue services or customs, he said, while talking to a delegation of businessmen called on him.

He said all advisors/consultants of regional offices of FTO spread all over the country have been directed to speed the lawful disposal of pending complaints on top priority and be decided on merit within stipulated period of time frame.

He said private sector always play significant role in economic development of the country and state is bound to provide business friendly environment to them by fully ensuring for ease of doing business. Dr Asif Mahmood Jah said tax payers contribute a major role towards national development by paying taxes timely.

On the other hand he said FBR is apex tax body in Pakistan which collects taxes and revenue from tax payers strictly in accordance with law.



He urged the business community to file only lawful genuine complaints supported with documentary evidence for seeking justice or remedy of grievances.



He said special awareness seminars are being organised at all regional offices and big cities to educate the business community about the role and function of FTO while business coordinators have also been appointed at chambers of Commerce and Industries for effective better liaison with FTO for prompt action.



Earlier he also called on President SAARC Chamber of Commerce Iftikhar Ali Malik and exchanged views for further improvement in FTO offices with regard to overcoming tax payers complaints.



Iftikhar Ali Malik appreciated the heroic services being offered by Dr Asif Jah and announce to extend whole hearted support to him to make his tenure as landmark in the successful result oriented relationship with business community.



Dr Asif Jah on the recommendation of Iftikhar Ali Malik,has taken Meher Kashif Younis on FTO advisory committee for better coordination with all categories of tax payers.