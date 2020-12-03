Need stressed to fast track K-IV water project

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar held a meeting here on Thursday to discuss progress on Greater Karachi Water Supply Project (K-IV).

MNA Najeeb Haroon, Chairman WAPDA, Chairman, Planning and Development, Government of Sindh, Ministry of Water Resources and senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that there was a severe water shortage in Karachi, therefore the project needs to be carried out on a fast track and all the agencies involved are committed to fast track the project.

WAPDA chairman gave detailed presentation on the project including its physical and financial progress, issues associated with the project and decisions required for implementation of the project under new arrangements.

It was decided that a summary of the change of execution agency would be sent to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) so that WAPDA could formally take over the project.

In the meeting, WAPDA was given the go-ahead to hire a consultant as soon as possible to review the technical issues and give the go-ahead for the final decision on which the revised PC-1 will be made.

Sindh government assured that the remaining land acquisitions would be completed as soon as possible.