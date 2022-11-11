Naveed Qamar for changing agricultural practices to reduce climate change impacts

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment, Syed Naveed Qamar has suggested the climate change practitioners to focus on altering the current agricultural practices, which have perpetuated waterlogging and erosion.

Speaking at the panel discussion on Living Indus, alongside Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman at Sharm El-Sheikh, the minister highlighted the importance of investing in re-educating and financing farmers to make modern and sustainable agricultural practices a priority.

The minister shared his personal experiences with the 2010 floods and subsequent relief efforts and the lessons learned from then.

Unfortunately 10 years of drought allowed urbanization in the in flood-prone areas, which made the 2022 floods even more devastating, the federal minister added.

He also informed the panel about his experience regarding the relief drive of the area and the devastating impact he witnessed firsthand, the statement added.