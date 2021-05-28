LAHORE, May 28 (APP):Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Friday that the use of modern technology was an important need of the hour for economic growth.

Addressing a pre-budget consultative seminar on Digital Transformation and Economic Growth, he added that Punjab government was ensuring the advancement of technology in the production sectors as well as in administrative matters. Technology was also being used to provide a conducive environment for business in the province, he added.

Hashim said that the use of automated systems for revenue was the continuation of digital transformation. Local labourer was being equipped with state-of-the-art technology for consumption in international markets. Further, the additional resources for skills development would be provided in the next budget. The use of technology was being ensured to increase productivity in the agricultural sector, he added.

The minister informed the participants that the Punjab government improved the provision of services in the province by using information technology while in the future use of information technology would be increased to provide services in the field of education and health.

He said the government was providing financial and technical assistance to students graduating from universities and training institutes to start small and medium enterprises (SMEs) business. The IT industry and technology-related sectors were also included in it. The minister pointed out that the scope of the Punjab government’s Hunarmand program for youth was also being expanded.

The participants of the meeting included professionals from technical fields, industrialists, students of Suleman Dawood School of Business Lums and faculty members.

The participants termed Punjab as the most suitable province as the technical hub of Pakistan and stressed on the need to increase the use of technology in small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Speakers made suggestions to the Finance Minister regarding the forthcoming budget. The minister expressed gratitude to Suleman Dawood School of Business for organizing the pre-budget seminar and welcomed the suggestions from the faculty members and students.