Mobile phone imports decreases over 68% to $447 mln in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 68.29 percent during the eight months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth US $ 447.855 million during July-February (2022-23) as compared to the imports of US $ 1412.445 million during July- February (2021-22), showing a decline of 68.29 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also dipped by 76.73 percent during the month of February 2023 when compared to the same month of last year.

The import of mobiles into the country during February 2023 was recorded at $ 33.054 million against the exports of $142.033 million in February 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones also witnessed a decrease of 36.39 percent during February 2023, as compared to the imports of US $51.960 million during January 2023, according to the data.