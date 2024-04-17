MIGA’s support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Minister

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday appreciated Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA’s) continued support to Pakistan in attracting foreign investments.

He met with Mr. Hiroshi Matano, Executive Vice President, MIGA, said a press release issued here.

The minister discussed the ongoing economic reforms, investment climate and measures to enhance investor confidence in Pakistan.

He also briefed Executive Vice President of MIGA about the efforts being made to resolve the issues of Korean investment company in Pakistan.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services