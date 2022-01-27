Meeting reviews core macro-economic indicators

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP):Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin Thrusday presided over a meeting of the Macro Economic Advisory Group to review the country’s core macro-economic indicators.

The meeting discussed the core macro-economic indicators of Pakistan’s economy, said a Finance Ministry press release,Macro-Economic Advisory Group members commended the efforts undertaken by the current government for economic stability on both fiscal as well as monetary fronts and shared their satisfaction over the progress of economy.

It was highlighted and appreciated by the members that economy is heading in the right direction as sustainable macro-economic stabilization is imperative; therefore consideration to challenges and respective measures for rising global prices has also been discussed.

Various effective measures for providing relief to the public especially urban middle class were discussed during the meeting.

Pragmatic solutions were also analyzed for dealing with these issues along with maintaining the growth momentum in the economy.