Lucky Cement Awarded MAP’s Corporate Excellence Award

KARACHI, Oct 4 (APP): Lucky Cement Limited (PSX: LUCK) won the Management Association of Pakistan’s Corporate Excellence Award in the Cement Sector category. Atif Kaludi, Chief Financial Officer of Lucky Cement Limited received the award at the 37th MAP Annual Corporate Excellence Award Ceremony held at a local hotel yesterday.

The Corporate Excellence Awards was instituted by MAP in 1982 with the sole aim to recognize and honor companies showing outstanding performance and demonstrating progress and enlightened management practices.

Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO of Lucky Cement Limited, remarked, “By winning the award in the Cement Sector category indicates that we are a market leader and it brings much joy to all at Lucky Cement Limited. We accept this award with great pride and are extremely grateful to all our employees and stakeholders for helping us achieve repeated success over the years.”

He further added, “Our team is very competent and they strive hard to help the company scale new heights. By keeping our stakeholders’ needs as our top priority, we endeavor to follow prudent business practices while also keeping the larger objective of continuing our economic growth efforts in Pakistan.”

Lucky Cement Limited received the award based on having the best corporate practices and governance in the cement sector. The primary criteria for this award emanate from the best Corporate and Management practices reflected by Leadership, Corporate Governance, Customer and Market Focus, HR, Strategic Planning and Communication, Social Responsibility, Risk Management, IT Infrastructure, Service Delivery, and Security.

