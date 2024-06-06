KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Jun 06 (APP):Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

KMCT Manila Container Ship

Wan Hai 625Container Ship

Sheng He Hai General Cargo

Spil KartiniContainer Ship

Onur G.AContainer Ship

NordlionContainer Ship

BitumaxTanker

MSC Flavia Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

YM Excellence

Sin Chang Shu

Hong Bo 9

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

X-Press Pisces06-06-2024

Yasa Emirhan06-06-2024

M.T.Mardan06-06-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Raon Tersa 06-06-2024 D/2000 Container

Ginga Marlin 06-06-2024 L/6000 Molasses

GSL Elizabeth 06-06-2024 D/L Container

A.P.Moller 06-06-2024 D/L D/L

Lina Aksoy 06-06-2024 L/57000 Clinkers

Independent Spirit 06-06-2024 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 155,238 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 69,440 Metric Tons of export cargo and 85,798 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 70,501 32,847 103,348

B.Bulk Cargo 15,297 113 15,410

Clinkers —— 25,380 25,380

Oil/Liquid Cargo: —— 11,100 11,100