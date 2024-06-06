KPT shipping movements report

PM China Visit

KPT
KARACHI, Jun 06 (APP):Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
KMCT Manila Container Ship
Wan Hai 625Container Ship
Sheng He Hai General Cargo
Spil KartiniContainer Ship
Onur G.AContainer Ship
NordlionContainer Ship
BitumaxTanker
MSC Flavia Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
YM Excellence
Sin Chang Shu
Hong Bo 9
EXPECTED SAILING:             DATE
X-Press Pisces06-06-2024
Yasa Emirhan06-06-2024
M.T.Mardan06-06-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL:             DATE            CARGO
Raon Tersa                 06-06-2024       D/2000 Container
Ginga Marlin               06-06-2024       L/6000 Molasses
GSL Elizabeth              06-06-2024       D/L Container
A.P.Moller                 06-06-2024       D/L D/L
Lina Aksoy                 06-06-2024       L/57000 Clinkers
Independent Spirit     06-06-2024       D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 155,238  Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 69,440 Metric Tons of export cargo and 85,798 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY                    IMPORT         EXPORT         TOTAL
Containerized Cargo          70,501         32,847        103,348
B.Bulk Cargo  15,297   113    15,410
Clinkers                     ——         25,380         25,380
Oil/Liquid Cargo:            ——         11,100         11,100

