KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Jun 03 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Yasa Emirhan Clinkers

Beijing Bridge Container Ship

DA Hong Xia General Cargo

YM Excellence Container Ship

XIN Chang Shu Container Ship

MU Mian Song General Cargo

CMA CGM Columga Container Ship

Chang Shung II Clinkers

SHIPS SAILED:

Ever Ulysses

Southern Wolf

Northrn Practise

Oriental Gerbera

Kai Xuan 11

GSL Nicoletta

Atlantic Ibis

Nil Edutuchlion

Aljalaa

Atlantic Adam

Beijing Bridge

TWO Million Ways

M.T Sargodha

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

MU Mian Song 03-06-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Hicri Kaan 03-06-2024 L/9000 Crude Oil

APL Miami 03-06-2024 D/L Container

M.T Shalamar 04-06-2024 L/22000 Fuel Oil

M.T Mardan 04-06-2024 D/7000 D/70000

Hyundai Busan 04-06-2024 D/L Container

ESA Span Oceania 04-06-2024 D/L Container

X-Press Pisces 04-06-2024 D/L Container

Kmtc Manila 04-06-2024 D/L Container

MSC Flavia 04-06-2024 D/L Container

Onur G.A 04-06-2024 D/L Container

Hong Bo 9 04-06-2024 D/10324 General Cargo

Lina Aksoy 04-06-2024 L/57000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 181,015 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 90,801 Metric Tons of export cargo and 90,214 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 85,386 65,858 151,244

B.BULK Cargo 4,828 187 5,015

Cement ——- 6,142 6,142

Clinkers ——- 10,940 10,940

Liquid Cargo ——- 7,674 7,674