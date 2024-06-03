KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Jun 03 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Yasa Emirhan Clinkers
Beijing Bridge Container Ship
DA Hong Xia General Cargo
YM Excellence Container Ship
XIN Chang Shu Container Ship
MU Mian Song General Cargo
CMA CGM Columga Container Ship
Chang Shung II Clinkers
SHIPS SAILED:
Ever Ulysses
Southern Wolf
Northrn Practise
Oriental Gerbera
Kai Xuan 11
GSL Nicoletta
Atlantic Ibis
Nil Edutuchlion
Aljalaa
Atlantic Adam
Beijing Bridge
TWO Million Ways
M.T Sargodha
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
MU Mian Song 03-06-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Hicri Kaan 03-06-2024 L/9000 Crude Oil
APL Miami 03-06-2024 D/L Container
M.T Shalamar 04-06-2024 L/22000 Fuel Oil
M.T Mardan 04-06-2024 D/7000 D/70000
Hyundai Busan 04-06-2024 D/L Container
ESA Span Oceania 04-06-2024 D/L Container
X-Press Pisces 04-06-2024 D/L Container
Kmtc Manila 04-06-2024 D/L Container
MSC Flavia 04-06-2024 D/L Container
Onur G.A 04-06-2024 D/L Container
Hong Bo 9 04-06-2024 D/10324 General Cargo
Lina Aksoy 04-06-2024 L/57000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 181,015 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 90,801 Metric Tons of export cargo and 90,214 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 85,386 65,858 151,244
B.BULK Cargo 4,828 187 5,015
Cement ——- 6,142 6,142
Clinkers ——- 10,940 10,940
Liquid Cargo ——- 7,674 7,674