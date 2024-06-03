KPT shipping movements report

KPT
KARACHI, Jun 03 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Yasa Emirhan                Clinkers
Beijing Bridge              Container Ship
DA Hong Xia                 General Cargo
YM Excellence               Container Ship
XIN Chang Shu               Container Ship
MU Mian Song                General Cargo
CMA CGM Columga             Container Ship
Chang Shung II              Clinkers
SHIPS SAILED:
Ever Ulysses
Southern Wolf
Northrn Practise
Oriental Gerbera
Kai Xuan 11
GSL Nicoletta
Atlantic Ibis
Nil Edutuchlion
Aljalaa
Atlantic Adam
Beijing Bridge
TWO Million Ways
M.T Sargodha
EXPECTED SAILING:             DATE
MU Mian Song               03-06-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL:             DATE            CARGO
Hicri Kaan                 03-06-2024       L/9000 Crude Oil
APL Miami                  03-06-2024       D/L Container
M.T Shalamar               04-06-2024       L/22000 Fuel Oil
M.T Mardan                 04-06-2024       D/7000 D/70000
Hyundai Busan              04-06-2024       D/L Container
ESA Span Oceania           04-06-2024       D/L Container
X-Press Pisces             04-06-2024       D/L Container
Kmtc Manila                04-06-2024       D/L Container
MSC Flavia                 04-06-2024       D/L Container
Onur G.A                   04-06-2024       D/L Container
Hong Bo 9                  04-06-2024       D/10324 General Cargo
Lina Aksoy                 04-06-2024       L/57000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 181,015  Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 90,801 Metric Tons of export cargo and 90,214 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY                   IMPORT         EXPORT         TOTAL
Containerized Cargo         85,386         65,858        151,244
B.BULK Cargo                 4,828            187     5,015
Cement                     ——-          6,142          6,142
Clinkers                   ——-         10,940         10,940
Liquid Cargo               ——-          7,674          7,674

