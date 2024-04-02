KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, Apr 02 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC Melatilde Container Ship

Olympia Container Ship

KOI Container Ship

Wide Alpha Container Ship

Global Highway CAR Carrier

SHIPS SAILED:

CMA CGM Pegasus

Shun Long

YM Express

Ince Anadolu

Hyundai Brave

APL Antwerp

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

M.T Mardan 02-04-2024

Uafl Dubai 02-04-2024

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

M.T Quetta 02-04-2024 D/73500 Crude Oil

Ever Ulysses 02-04-2024 D/L Container

XIN Hong Kong 02-04-2024 D/L Container

PIA 01-04-2024 L/17 Project Cargo

Hanyu Camellia 02-04-2024 D/2500 Chemical

GSL Elizabeth 01-04-2024 D/L Container

XiNG HAI HE 03-04-2024 D/7660 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 192,877 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,752 Metric Tons of export cargo and 148,125 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 75,818 32,614 108,432

B.Bulk Cargo —— 80 80

Clinkers —— 12,058 12,058

DI Ammonium Phosphate(DAP) 3,243 ——- 3,243

Wheat 15,147 ——- 15,147

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 53,917 ——- 53,917