KPT shipping movements report
KARACHI, Apr 02 (APP): Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
MSC Melatilde              Container Ship
Olympia                    Container Ship
KOI                        Container Ship
Wide Alpha                 Container Ship
Global Highway             CAR Carrier
SHIPS SAILED:
CMA CGM Pegasus
Shun Long
YM Express
Ince Anadolu
Hyundai Brave
APL Antwerp
EXPECTED SAILING:             DATE
M.T Mardan                 02-04-2024
Uafl Dubai                 02-04-2024
EXPECTED ARRIVAL:             DATE            CARGO
M.T Quetta                 02-04-2024       D/73500 Crude Oil
Ever Ulysses               02-04-2024       D/L Container
XIN Hong Kong              02-04-2024       D/L Container
PIA                        01-04-2024       L/17 Project Cargo
Hanyu Camellia             02-04-2024       D/2500 Chemical
GSL Elizabeth              01-04-2024       D/L Container
XiNG HAI HE                03-04-2024       D/7660 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 192,877  Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,752 Metric Tons of export cargo and 148,125 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY                    IMPORT         EXPORT         TOTAL
Containerized Cargo          75,818         32,614        108,432
B.Bulk Cargo                 ——         80             80
Clinkers                     ——         12,058         12,058
DI Ammonium Phosphate(DAP)    3,243         ——-         3,243
Wheat                        15,147         ——-         15,147
Oil/Liquid Cargo:            53,917         ——-         53,917

