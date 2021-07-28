KPP to uplift 4.5m under privileged households: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said that Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) is targeted to uplift 4.5 million under-privileged households registered with the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) of the Ehsaas programme.

Chairing a virtual steering committee and Advisory Board of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP), the meeting was held to fine-tune the modalities of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) scheduled to be launched soon, said a press release.

The minister said that KPP is a flagship programme which should extend micro-loans to entrepreneurs, small businessmen and farmers enabling them to access micro credit at 0% mark-up without collateral.

The programme will enable under-privileged families to break the vicious cycle of poverty, he added.

The finance minister appreciated the motivation and commitment of all concerned who were making utmost efforts in designing the whole programme and taking it forward towards its formal launch to benefit the marginalized segments of the society.

Special Assistant to PM (SAPM) on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Chairman RSPN Shoaib Sultan, Secretary Finance Division Yusuf Khan, Executive Director Akhuwat Amjad Saqib, CEO PMN Mohsin Ahmed, CEO NRSP Rashid Bajwa, Chairman HBL Sultan Ali Allana, President BOP Zafar Masud, MD Kashaf Foundation Ms. Roshaneh Zafar, Ex-Governor SBP Syed Salim Raza and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

“The KPP is aimed at extending agricultural loans to farmers with landholding up to 12.5 acres under “Kamyab Kissan” scheme. Micro-loans would be extended up to Rs. 150,000 (per crop) for procurement of agricultural inputs. In addition, loans up to Rs. 200,000 would be given for procurement of machinery and equipment,” the press release said.

Another component of the KPP is introduction of a new tier in Naya Pakistan Low Cost Housing Scheme wherein loans of Rs.2.7 million (for NAPHDA) and Rs.2 million (for Non-NAPHDA) projects will be given at subsidized rates.

Similarly, under “Kamyab Karobar”, loans would be extended for small business and start-ups at 0% mark-up in both urban and rural areas.

Dairy, livestock, poultry and fisheries sectors will be included, loan size is upto Rs. 500,000 for Kamyab Karobar.

The cumulative disbursement under the programme would be Rs.1.6 trillion over the period of 3 years.

KPP will also integrate with government’s ongoing skill development programme for educational and vocational training under ‘Kamyab Hunarmand’ scheme.