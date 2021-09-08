Khusro directs Petroleum division to ensure gas supply to fertilizer plants

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP):Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Wednesday directed the officials of Petroleum division to ensure the supply of RLNG/gas to fertilizer plants in order to meet the target of local production of urea fertilizer.

In the wake of plans to fulfill the demand of urea fertilizer during the coming “rabi” sowing season, the consultative meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, said a press release issued here.

The chair was told that projected requirement of urea fertilizer is estimated around 3.2 MMT for rabi season 2021-22.

However, urea demand would be met by domestic production, officials apprised the minister.

He said that this would ensure the timely availability of fertilizer to farmers and enhance the agricultural output to meet the requirement of food crops in the country.

The minister also noted that domestic production of urea fertilizers would slash the urea imports thus had huge relief on import bill and balance of payments, moreover, it would ensure availability of fertilizer for farmers at affordable prices.

The meeting was attended by representatives of fertilizer industry, senior officials of Petroleum Division, Finance Division and Ministry of National Food Security and Research.