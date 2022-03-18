Kazakhstan to host summit  for Pakistani companies in May this year: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP): Kazakhstan will host a trade summit for Pakistan in Atakent Expo Centre, Almaty in May this year to provide opportunity for Pakistani companies to show case their products to business community of Kazakhstan.

This was stated by Ambassador of Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin, who called on the Federal Minister of National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday.

The Ambassador informed that over 60 Pakistani companies from various sectors such as agricultural machinery, agricultural products sports goods, surgical instruments, handicrafts, confectionary to attend the expo.

Fakhar welcomed the Ambassador of Kazakhstan and said that Pakistan looks forward to taking the relationship with Kazakhstan to the next level , adding that the current trade between Kazakhstan and Pakistan is the most Pakistan has with any Central Asian country however, it is far below its true potential.

Pakistan and Kazakhstan should take advantage of the opportunity at hand and ensure maximum cooperation, Imam said adding that the bilateral cooperation between the two countries can be of immense benefit to Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

Both sides also discussed the MoU signed between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research on the cooperation in the field of agriculture.

Fakhar stressed cooperation in the field of livestock breeding and plant cultivation, agricultural products trade, quarantine and plant protection, veterinary medicine and agricultural research.

He said that Pakistan has excess rice and potato which can be exported to Kazakhstan.

Speaking on the occasion Yerzhan Kistafin showed keen interest in importing rice from Pakistan and said thatthat Kazakhstan already imports rice from Russia and so it would be beneficial for them to directly import from Pakistan.

Both sides also agreed to conduct an online meeting in April of this year between the officials of Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to further enhance cooperation.

Yerzhan Kistafin informed the minister that during the 10th session of Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan which occurred in November, 2021, both governments agreed to increase turnover of agriculture products between the two countries.

Fakhar Imam said that collaboration in scientific research can be a cornerstone in increasing trade potential of the two countries.

Yerzhan Kistafin said that Cotton Research Institute of Multan and Kazakh Research Institue of Cotton Growing can work together for exchange of cotton germplasm, training of scientists, joint breeding programs and to promote joint publications and seminars which was welcomed by the federal minister.