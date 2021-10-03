Kamyab Pakistan Program to be inaugurated on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP):Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Kamyab Pakistan Program on Monday under which an amount of Rs1,400 billion would be provided to 3.7 million

families as loan to eliminate the poverty from the country.

He said this initiative would help transform lives of lower income people across the country, adding, all the arrangements for the inaugural ceremony of this very unique program has been finalized.

He said the program was specially designed keeping to empower and uplift the social and economic standards of underprivileged segments of the society, said a news release.

The program has five main components and under it the farming community across the country would also be provided interest free loans, he said adding that under Kamyab Karobar, interest free loan amounting upto Rs 500,000 would be provided for small enterprises.

The minister said it was a first program of its kind in country’s history under which the banks would be connected to the lowest income segment through micro-finance institutions, adding that it would also be a practical step of the state for bringing up the less privileged segments of the society.

The Finance Minister said under the program financing facilities for “apna gar loan” (Own home loan) scheme on easy installments would also be provided, adding, it would be linked with other successful programs run by the incumbent government like skilled based scholarship scheme and “Insaf Sahet” (Insaf Health) card.