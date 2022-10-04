Ishaq Dar emphasizes on strengthening trade ties with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday emphasized on leveraging the advantages of proximity and further cementing trade and economic ties with brotherly country Afghanistan.

The minister, in a meeting with Head of Mission-designate to Afghanistan Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani, who called on him, extended best wishes to the designated envoy on his new assignment, according to a finance ministry tweet.

Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, in a meeting with the finance minister, conveyed great interest of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest in Pakistan and also exchanged views on strengthening the bilateral economic relations.

In a separate meeting with Deputy opposition leader UK Rt Hon. Angela Rayner and member House of Lords, Lord Wajid Khan, the finance minister discussed issues of regional importance and bilateral relation.

The minister thanked them for their support to the flood affectees.