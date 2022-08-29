IMF approves release of $1.7 bn to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board on Monday approved the revival of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility Programme (EFF).

Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, in a tweet, said now Pakistan would receive the 7th and 8th tranches of $1.7 billion from the IMF.

“Alhamdolillah the IMF Board has approved the revival of our EFF program. We should now be getting the 7th & 8th tranche of $1.17 billion.”

Alhamdolillah the IMF Board has approved the revival of our EFF program. We should now be getting the 7th & 8th tranche of $1.17 billion. I want to thank the Prime Minister @CMShehbaz for taking so many tough decisions and saving Pakistan from default. I congratulate the nation. — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) August 29, 2022

Miftah thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking so many tough decisions and saving Pakistan from default. He also congratulated the nation on the good news.