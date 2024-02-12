ICCI, NAVTTC join hands to produce skilled manpower for the industry

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Chairperson, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Ms Gulmina Bilal along with her team on Monday visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and discussed collaboration with the Chamber to produce skilled manpower for the local industry.

She agreed with the proposal of Acting President ICCI for formation of an Advisory Council giving representation to major stakeholders and said that its modalities will be further discussed with ICCI, said a news release.

NAVTCC is ready to open its Facilitation Desk in ICCI to know about the demand of industry for skilled manpower and provide training accordingly, she added.

She said that ICCI should cooperate in the placement of 20-23 trained people as interns in the industry. Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Acting President, ICCI said that the role of NAVTTC is important for improving the industrial growth. He said that NAVTCC should form an Advisory Board representing all major industries to meet the skilled manpower needs of various industries.

He said that all training programs should be developed in consultation with the stakeholders to achieve win-win results. He assured that ICCI would cooperate in promoting linkages between NAVTTC and local industry to produce need-based manpower for the industrial sector.

Both sides also discussed potential areas of cooperation for the betterment of local industry. Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan stressed for the skilled development of women for various industries including pharmaceuticals for their economic empowerment.

Mian Akram Farid, former President ICCI said that ICCI has already worked with NAVTCC on various projects and it would like to further collaborate with it to produce skilled manpower.

Ch. Muhammad Ali, Hamayun Kabir, Mohsin Khalid, Mian Waqas Masud and others also gave useful proposals for the skilled development of people as per needs of the business entities.