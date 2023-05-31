ICCI hails re-election of Turkiye President Erdogan

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP):President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Wednesday said that the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a manifestation of the Turkish people’s confidence in his personality and policies. He said that the Turkish President supported Pakistan like a brother in every difficult time and his country once again had seen as a world power because of his sustainable policies, said a press release.

He said that the people of Pakistan love him immensely and had not forget his services in every difficult time.

He expressed these views while talking to the Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pachi during a visit to the Turkish Embassy along with a delegation of the ICC.

On this occasion, the delegation congratulated the Ambassador on the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan as President.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that these words of the President of Turkiye are closest to the truth that Pakistan and Turkey were two countries and one nation. What happens in Ankara, we feel in Islamabad, he expressed and added, Turkiye has supported Pakistan in every hour of difficulty and hoped that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkiye will become a strong economic power and a stronghold of the Islamic world.

Pakistanis as a nation will never forget their services, be it the 2005 earthquake or other natural disasters, the government and the people of Turkiye actively participated in relief activities on every occasion, he added.

The ICCI president said that Turkiye’s standing with Pakistan at every forum on the Kashmir issue was an indication that the relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye was very deep and sustainable. In recent days, Turkey paid its right to friendship by boycotting the G20 conference held in Occupied Kashmir, he said adding, the Pakistani nation and government are always ready to help Turkiye in every difficulty.

After the establishment of Pakistan, he said, Turkey was among the first countries to recognize Pakistan and even today both countries stand side by side in difficult times.

He further said that under the leadership of President Erdogan, Turkey had made enormous progress in various fields and the present success was behind his endless services.

On this occasion, the Ambassador of Turkey thanked ICCI President and the delegation. He said, the relationship between both countries is an example and I hope the relationship between both will be stronger in the future.

He said that the people of Turkiye would never forget the way the Pakistani people and government supported Turkey in the recent earthquake.

On this occasion, he thanked the President of ICCCI for giving valuable donations to the victims of the earthquake and presented certificates of appreciation on behalf of the government of Turkey.

Sponsored Ad