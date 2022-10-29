Heads of commercial banks meet Dar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP): Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with President/CEOs of the leading commercial banks here on Saturday.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad and senior officers from the Finance Division and State Bank of Pakistan attended the meeting.

Senator Ishaq Dar highlighting the overall economic outlook of the country shared that with the far-sighted and pragmatic policies of the present government, the economy of the country is on a growth trajectory path.

He further assured the government’s financial situation is fully solvent and the government is fully committed to fulfilling its local and international commitments.

The finance minister urged them to play their due role in the financial and economic stabilization and progress of the country.

The leading bankers of Pakistan reposed full confidence in government’s macroeconomic policies and assured the finance minister their full support for the prosperity of Pakistan.