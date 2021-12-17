Hammad rejects media reports about ‘possibility’ of any fuel shortage

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday rejected media reports about ‘possibility’ of any fuel shortage in the country, saying sufficient stocks of petroleum products were available to meet consumers’ needs.

“Contrary to media reports, there is no possibility of shortage of petroleum products as at present the country has 27 days of diesel and 28 days of petrol reserves, which are at the highest level as compared to last many years,” he tweeted.

میڈیا رپورٹس کے بالکل برعکس ملک میں پٹرولیم مصنوعات کی کمی کا کوئی امکان نہیں۔ اس وقت ملک میں ڈیزل کے27دن اور پٹرول کے 28دن استعمال کے ذخائر موجود ہیں جوکہ کئی سالوں بعد سب سے زیادہ ذخائر ہیں۔ ان ذخائر کے علاوہ پاکستان کی بندرگاہوں پر بھی پٹرول کی موصولی ہو رہی ہے۔ — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) December 17, 2021

In addition to the available stocks, Hammad said fresh cargoes of petrol were being received at the ports.