Hafeez urges Punjab govt to support operationalize airport Metro-bus corridor

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Friday stressed upon the Punjab government to support the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in operationalizing the Metro-bus Corridor from Peshawar Morr (G-9) to New Islamabad International Airport.

Chairing the meeting of a Committee that was constituted to finalize the arrangements for operationalization of the project, the Finance Minister urged the Punjab government to provide requisite number of buses and technical know-how until CDA establishes its own fully functional Mass Transit Authority along with all the allied infrastructure and wherewithal.

A Sub-Committee headed by Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission was constituted to finalize the arrangements between CDA and the Punjab government for running buses on the newly constructed Metro-bus Corridor.

Earlier, Chairman CDA emphasized upon the need to operationalise the corridor for providing a comfortable, safe and secure transportation facility to the commuters in the capital city.

He informed the meeting that the cabinet had already approved formation of Capital Mass Transit Authority (CMTA) to run the Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Morr (G-9) to the New Islamabad International Airport.

However, the CDA required support from the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) in the form of buses and technical know-how to make the Corridor operational immediately.

Accordingly, the Chairman CDA requested PMTA to provide the buses to operationalise the newly constructed Metro-bus Corridor until CMTA becomes fully functional.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Advisor to the PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain; Chairman CDA Aamir Ali Ahmed; Additional Secretary Ministry of o Interior, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani; Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad, Jehanzeb Khan; Managing Director Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Mirza Naseer Inayat; Member National Highway Authority, Arbab Ali; Secretary Finance Kamran, Ali Afzal and other senior officers. The Chief Secretary Punjab joined the meeting through a video link.