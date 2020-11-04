Hafeez, Sindh CM discuss wheat support price

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Wednesday held a virtual meeting with the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to discuss an optimum support price for the wheat crop during FY-2020-21.

According to press statement issued here by the Finance Minister, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Secretary Finance and Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research, also participated in the meeting.

Adviser to PM on Finance exchanged views with the Sindh chief minister for a coherent wheat support price across the country.

During the meeting, Adviser on Finance stressed the need for agreeing upon a well-coordinated support price to strike a balance between producers and consumers and ensure maximum productivity during the FY 2020-21.

Dr Hafeez Shaikh concluded that there was a need to look at a holistic picture for determining a minimum support price for wheat crop, keeping in view, its financial implications in the long run.