ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Thursday directed the Advisory Committee for the release of unsold spectrum of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) to complete the task of the hiring of the consultant at the earliest for the sale of available spectrum.

Chairing the meeting of the advisory committee, the adviser also stated that the whole process of auction must be transparent and an officer may be designated to apprise the public about the progress regarding sale of spectrum on regular basis.

Among others, Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry also participated in the meeting, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The adviser said, the whole process would contribute towards strengthening and expanding communications /Information Technology IT services across the country, adding that it would also create more job opportunities and improve the ease of doing business.

The next meeting of the Advisory Committee is expected to take place in December 2020.

Earlier, the committee was briefed by Chairman PTA and Secretary, Ministry of Information Technology about the latest developments on the sale of available spectrum of next generation mobile services.

The members of Frequency Allocation Board also shared their input on the subject.

The committee was briefed that the process for hiring of the consultant for the sale of available spectrum would be completed within 60 days and report will be prepared and submitted before the Committee accordingly.

It is expected that the initial report will be ready by December 2020. The process for the sale of spectrum would follow after the hiring of the consultant and tentatively would be completed within current financial year.