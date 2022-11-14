Govt urged to announce minimum support price of wheat

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): The government should fix the minimum support price of 40 kg wheat bag for the next season at the earliest to encourage farmers to grow more wheat to replace the crops lost due to floods, said Chaurhdy Faqir Ahmed of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) legislator.

Speaking on a point of order in National Assembly, he asked the chairman of relevant standing committee of National Assembly to summon its meeting and recommend minimum support price of wheat. He also urged the government to ensure sufficient supplies of diesel in the country.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf asked minister for parliamentary affairs to look into the demands of the parliamentarian.