Govt to resolve PMA issues: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Monday assured the Pakistan Manufacturers Association (PMA) of resolving their issues and providing maximum support to them.

The minister was talking to a delegation of the association headed by its chairman, Qazi Mansoor Dilawar, at finance division, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and senior officers from FBR and Finance Division.

Issues related to Pharma industry in Pakistan especially Sales Tax on imports of raw materials and refund of Sales Tax were discussed during the meeting, the statement added.