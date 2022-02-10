Govt to achieve export target by June 30: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Addul Razaq Dawood on Thursday said that the situation of export is going well and this year the government will achieve the export target by June 30, 2022.

The performance of 40 ministries and divisions was evaluated and out of these, ten ministries were given certificates of appreciation, he said this in his statement on receiving the Prime Minister’s best performance award.

The Adviser said that certificates of appreciation are a good concept and the Ministry of Commerce will further improve its performance next year.

Razak said that work was also being done on regional connectivity which was getting much better.

He said that “We are following the policy of ‘Tarrif Rationalization’ and will achieve their targets in this regard in the next budget.”