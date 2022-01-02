Govt says IMF to approve tranche after completing required actions

The government on Sunday said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board would approve the new tranche for Pakistan, once all the required actions were completed.



“As soon as the prior actions are completed by Pakistan, which the government is pushing hard, the IMF board will consider it for approval,” a statement issued by the finance ministry said adding “IMF board can move whenever our actions are completed”.



Clarifying a news item published in a section of press, the ministry said “the news published in daily Dawn today that the Government is in no hurry to pass the mini- budget before the IMF meeting, is misleading”.



It said the government of Pakistan had introduced both the bills (Supplementary Finance Bill 2021 and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Bill 2021) in the National Assembly.



“The IMF has moved the 6th tranche recommendation to its board for consideration on the January 12, 2022,” the statement added.