Govt reduces prices of all petroleum products

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Despite international price fluctuation in petroleum products and anticipated increase in future prices, the government on Tuesday reduced prices of all petroleum products to provide relief to the consumers.

According to press statement issued by the finance ministry, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs1.50 per liter, from Rs119.80 to Rs118.30 whereas the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs1.50 per liter, from Rs116.53 to Rs115.03.

Likewise, price of Kerosene (SKO) has also been reduced by Rs1.50 per liter from Rs88.30 to Rs86.50 whereas the price of Light Diesel Oil has been decreased by Rs1.00 per liter, from Rs85.77 to Rs84.77 per liter.

According to the statement, the government is firmly committed to ensure stability in prices of essential commodities and has sustained the price pressure in line with its commitment to the common man.

It is pertinent to mention that petroleum levy is kept at minimum, which is clear reflection that government is fully cognizant of the impact of fuel prices on the prices of basic items that affect people directly, the statement added.