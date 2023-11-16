Govt reduces petroleum products’ prices

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): The government here on Wednesday reduced the petrol prices by Rs.2.04 per liter, bringing it down to Rs281.34 from Rs.283.38.

“Government has decided to revise the prices of petroleum products for the fortnight starting 16 November 2023 as recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA),” said press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Accordingly, the price of high speed diesel has been reduced from Rs.303.18 to Rs.296.71 per liter, a decline of Rs6.47.

The government also reduced the kerosene oil prices by Rs6.05 per liter to from Rs211.03 to Rs204.98 whereas the prices of light diesel oil have been slashed by Rs9.01 per liter from Rs189.46 to Rs.180.45, the press statement added.