Govt committed to undertake reforms for macroeconomic stability: Pasha

ISLAMABAD, MAY 17 (APP): Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha here on Tuesday reiterated the firm dedication of the government in undertaking the needed reforms to achieve macroeconomic stability, build fiscal resilience and stimulate economic recovery.

The state minister was talking to Country Director World Bank (WB) Najy Benhassine during a meeting which was also attended by senior officers from Finance Division, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

The Minister, while informing the progress on prior actions of Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy program-II (RISE-II) to the Bank team, stated that the government was cognizant of the importance of this program and reiterated the commitment of the government with regards to bringing fiscal reforms in the country.

She said, the federal government would will approach the provinces to expedite progress on pending prior actions.

The Minister of State also appreciated the commitment of World Bank, the statement added.

On the occasion, Benhassine apprised the minister on World Bank funded Development Policy Financing (DFP), RISE-II, and stated that this program was aimed at bringing fiscal and economic reforms in the country.