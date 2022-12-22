Govt committed to encourage indigenous manufacturing in health sector: Naveed Qamar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar said on Thursday that the incumbent government was committed to encourage indigenous products in the health sector to fulfill local needs.

He was addressing an inaugural ceremony of Pakistan’s first locally manufactured In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) solutions and some of their newest products, said a press release issued here.

The Minister said manufacturing diagnostic equipment locally was a matter of pride. “We are capable to do anything but need to take initiatives and motivation”, he added.

He expressed the hope that the locally manufactured products would fulfill the country’s needs and help exploring markets like Central Asian states, Afghanistan, Middle East and beyond the Africa.

The minister said that all public sector hospitals must give priority to procuring locally manufactured products after Quality Control (QC) /DRAP (Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan) approvals.

Qamar said that the Prime Minister has allowed opening of letters of Credits (LCs) for the import of life-saving drugs and raw materials.

He said duty revision for import of raw material for local producers and impose of more duties on import of finished goods in presence of local producers /manufacturers to motivate more investors to invest and produce locally instead of keeping focussed in import.

He said there is a possibility to open free zone in Gwadar to promote export.