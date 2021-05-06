Govt. committed for growth oriented budget 2021-22: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Thursday reiterated the government’s commitment to unveil a growth-oriented federal budget (2021-22).

Talking to Vice President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) Ashfaq Tola, who called on him here, the finance minister welcomed the ICAP vice president and discussed the proposals by the Institute’s team for the economic growth and development of the country.

Special Assistant to PM Dr Waqar Masood Khan and Vice President Ali Latif were also present during the meeting, said a statement.

The finance minister lauded the professional insight of the ICAP members and their valuable contribution.

Tarin commended the efforts made by ICAP’s Advisory Committee in working out the budget proposals. The underlying rationale is to take all stakeholders on board for evolving consensus and coming up with innovative ideas to overcome economic challenges, he added.

Ashfaq Tola briefed the minister about the sector-wise budget proposals prepared by the advisory committee of the ICAP for the first time.

The model budget paper included recommendations for widening the tax net, increasing per capita income, managing the non-tax income, measures on domestic and foreign debt management and rationalizing the pension expenditure.

The vice president also appreciated the housing initiative of the federal government to boost economic activity and suggested ways to further extend the outreach.

He also felicitated the finance minister on assuming new responsibilities.