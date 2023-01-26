Govt assures support for boosting IT exports

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): The government on Thursday assured its complete support to boost IT exports in the country.

The assurance was given during a steering committee meeting, co-chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque. The meeting aimed to facilitate the promotion of the IT sector.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Governor State Bank Jamil Ahmad, Secretary IT, Secretary Finance, Chairman SECP, VC Hazara University and others attended the meeting.

Progress on directions given by the Prime Minister in the meeting held on 5th January 2023 to increase IT exports were reviewed. Representatives of the IT Industry discussed the ease of doing business and cost of doing business challenges being faced by the Industry and shared recommendations with the Finance Minister for resolving immediate issues.

The industry acknowledged the focus of the Prime Minister and Finance Minister and appreciated the efforts by the State Bank of Pakistan and the Federal Board of Revenue to facilitate the IT sector.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar assured full support to the IT Industry in resolving their concerns and pointed to the commitments made by the Industry to the Prime Minister to rapidly enhance IT export remittances to Pakistan.

Syed Amin Ul Haque, Minister for IT and Telecommunication appreciated the sincere efforts and unwavering support of the Finance Minister and assured full cooperation of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication and affirmed his confidence in the IT industry in enhancing IT exports.