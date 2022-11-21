Govt aims to facilitate business community: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday said that present government aims to facilitate the business community and ease in doing business to keep the economy of the country at trajectory path.

He said this while a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) headed by its Chairman Asim Ghani Usman, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Chairman FBR, Vice Chairman PSMA Iskander M. Khan, Vice Chairman PSMA Ahmed Ebrahim Hasham and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

The Chairman PSMA Asim Ghani Usman apprised the Finance Minister about the contribution of sugar industry in overall economic development of the country.

He further briefed the meeting about the issues being faced by the sugar industry related to GST, availability of sugar stock and sugar export.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar emphasized on maintaining the strategic reserves of sugar and maintenance of prices of sugar for providing maximum relief to masses.

He assured Chairman PSMA that present government is well-aware of the issues being faced by the sugar industry as well as the sugar cane growers in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar assured the delegation to address and resolve their issues at the earliest and extended full support and cooperation to delegation.