Govt aims for addressing structural issues to end fiscal deficit: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday said the government aimed to address structural issues so that Pakistan was able to end its fiscal deficit and move towards sustainable growth.

He held a virtual meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mission Chief, Nathan Porter, said a press release issued here by the Finance Ministry.

The finance minister briefed about the economic situation caused by the devastating floods in the country which affected infrastructure, crops and the livelihood of the people.

He stated the government would take measures to reduce the burden on the economy while protecting the vulnerable sections of the population.

The minister recalled the meeting of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif with MD IMF during his visit to the US in which MD IMF has vowed to support Pakistan in this difficult situation caused by the floods and reconsider the program conditions.

The finance minister further reaffirmed the government’s commitment to undertake the reforms envisaged under the program.

Nathan Porter extended felicitations to the finance minister on assuming the Finance Ministry and shared IMF’s assessment of the challenges being faced by the economy.

He also expressed IMF’s support for Pakistan in this hour of need and in this context mentioned the meeting of the MD IMF with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The IMF Mission Chief also discussed the support of international lenders for the country to mitigate the effects of the floods.

Ishaq Dar thanked Nathan Porter for IMF’s support at a difficult time for global economy.