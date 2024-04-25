Gold rates up by Rs500 per tola to Rs242,500

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.242,500 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs. 242,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.429 to Rs.207,905 from Rs. 207,476 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.190,580 from Rs. 190,186, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,650 and Rs.2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $2,322 from $2,320, the association reported.