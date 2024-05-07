Gold rates dip by Rs 500 per tola to Rs  240,000

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP):The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs. 240,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 240,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 429 to Rs 205,761 from Rs 206,190 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 188,615 from Rs 189,007, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,620 and Rs 2,254.80 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $2,317 from $2,322, the Association said.