Gold price jumps Rs5100 to Rs123,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs123,800 on Monday and was traded at Rs123,800 as against its trading at Rs118,700 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs4372 and was trade at Rs106,138 against its sale at Rs101,766.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs100 and was trade at Rs1500 against Rs1400 whereas that of 10 gram silver also went up by Rs85.73 and was trade at Rs1286 against at Rs1200.27.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $46 and was traded at $1942 on Friday against its sale at Rs1896 during the last trading day, the association reported.