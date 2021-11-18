Gold imports jump 138% to $5.626 million in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):The gold imports increased by 37.99 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The gold imports during July-October (2021-22) were recorded at $5.626 million as compared to the imports of 2.364 million during July-October (2020-21), according to the data.

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 93 kilograms of gold during the period under review as compared to the imports of 39 kilograms last year, showing positive growth of 138.46 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the gold imports witnessed an increase of 1.07 percent during the month of October 2021 as compared to the imports of the same month of last year. The gold imports during October 2021 were recorded at $1.322 million as compared to the imports of $1.308 million during last October.

On month-on-month basis, the gold imports during June 2021 increased by 0.76 percent as compared to the imports of $1.312 million in September 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s total merchandise exports surged by 24.94 during the first four month of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July-October (2021-22) were recorded at $9.462 billion against the exports of $7.573 billion during July-October (2020-21).

On the other hand, the imports into the country also surged by 65.40 percent by growing from $15.176 billion last year to $25.101 billion during the current fiscal year, the PBS data added.